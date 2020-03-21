|
Richard "Doc" David Whitney Sr., age 70, passed away surrounded by his amazing family on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 9:30 p.m. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Hahnville.
Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Doc is survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen Marie Herman Whitney; sons Richard "Rick" David (Nicole Domangue) Whitney Jr., Aaron "AP" Paul (Jennifer Dempsey) Whitney, Chad Michael (Amanda Bowden) Whitney, Bryan "Bee" Daniel (Amy Robertson) Whitney, Joshua "Pookie" Jude (fiancé, Holly Acosta) Whitney, Simon "Si" Matthew (Cora Fox) Whitney, Zachary Drew (Stephanie Laurie) Whitney, Hunter "Big Love" Gage (fiancé, Sarah Wiltz) Whitney, Forest "Forty" Christian Whitney and Xavier "Gummy" Drummond (Shannon Nagele) Whitney; and daughters Jennifer "Jenny" Leigh Whitney, Victoria "Tori" Kristine Whitney (Jason) Fenger, Anastasia "Tasia" Rebecca Whitney (Alex) Louque and Abigail "Doodle Bug" Aria Whitney.
He is also survived by his brothers, Gregory A. Whitney Sr., Phillip L. (Nonna) Whitney and Christopher D. (Heather) Whitney; sisters Patricia A. Whitney, Ella C. (Lee) LeCompte, Mary F. Whitney and Elmay M. Whitney (Irvin "Buddy" ) Hotard; and grandchildren Richard "Ritchie" Whitney III and Hayes J. Whitney, Jake H. Whitney, Claire M. Whitney and Andrew P. Whitney, Maggie M. Whitney and Jack C. Whitney, Lukas F. Koelbel, Jasper M. Koelbel and Oliver L. Koelbel, Adalynn R. Whitney, Aurey B. Whitney, Avyn C. Whitney and Aleya A. Whitney, Jason P. Fenger Jr., Gavin J. Acosta, Colin M. Acosta and Everett R. Acosta.
Doc was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Bernard Whitney Sr. and Elmay Marie Domangue Whitney; brothers Stanley B. Whitney Jr. and Thomas N. Whitney Sr.; and sister-in-law Fabian T. Whitney.
Doc was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved being surrounded by his 14 children and 18 grandchildren. He was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He was a retired Chiropractor of Houma Chiropractic Clinic and was the co-founder of Whitney & Richardson, a commercial credit services firm. He was a volunteer firefighter and carpenter. He was an active member of the Screen Actors Guild, with many notable roles in film, TV, stage and commercials. He was the founder of the YouTube Channel "Old Man's Kitchen". He was a prolific photographer and author of children's books and other print material. He was an accomplished pianist and singer.
Doc loved to perform and will be deeply missed by his audience of family members and by all whose hearts he touched. Let's give him a standing ovation with a prayer.
In lieu of flowers, pay his love and kindness forward.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
