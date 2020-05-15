Home

Richard F. "Live Wire" Lasseigne, 78, a native of Labadieville and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

A private visitation will be held.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Ruth Guidroz Lasseigne; son, Todd Lasseigne; brother, Mike Lasseigne; and sister, Carolyn (Ernest) Ordoyne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Beatrice Peltier Lasseigne.

He loved to watch baseball, Saints and LSU. He loves Nicholls State University where he worked until his retirement.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 15 to May 16, 2020
