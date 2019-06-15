Richard Francis Braud, 77, passed away at 7:10 on the morning of June 13, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin following visitation at 11 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home.

A private burial will be held at a later date by the family.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Pellegrin Braud; children, Rochelle Braud Richards and husband, Mike, Keith Braud, Eric Braud and Mini, and Monique Braud Matherne and husband, Ronnie; brothers, Bert Braud and Donnie Braud; sister, Judy Callais; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by numerous family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Braud Jr. and Julia Bergeron Braud; brothers, Larry Braud, Melvin Braud and E.J. Braud.

Richard was greeted in Heaven by his granddaughter, Heidi Matherne.

Richard was an avid LSU and New Orleans Saints fan. He enjoyed his time as an associate of Bill's Hardware for 31 years. He enjoyed fishing with his family and friends. He proudly served as a veteran in the United States Navy.

Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be dearly missed by family and friends and forever remembered and loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 15 to June 17, 2019