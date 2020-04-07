Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Joseph Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Joseph Anderson Obituary
Richard "The captain" Joseph Anderson, a native of Westwego and a resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He is survived by his niece whom he raised as a daughter, Kim Portier (Brian); sisters, Brenda Pitre (Joe), and Rose Chedatol; brothers, Alvin Pitre, Jr., Andrew Pitre, Sr. (Mona), David Anderson (Kathleen), and Charles Anderson; nephews, Bobby Pitre, Brendan Authement, Jeremy Pitre, Andrew Pitre, Jr., Jacob Pitre, David Anderson, Jr., Allen Anderson, Brian Anderson, and Billy Wright; nieces, Summer Bourg, Shellie Portier, Kaylynn Portier, Kurissa Portier, Kelsey Pitre, Breana Pitre, Angela Chedatol, Bonnie Otero, Veronica Anderson, and Annette Anderson; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Gros Pitre; father, Charles Henry Anderson; stepfather, Alvin Pitre, Sr.; grandmother, Edna Pichoff Gros; grandfather, Albert Gros; sister, Linda Bridgewater; nephews, Robert Christopher Pitre and Joseph Anderson; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Uncle Richard loved God and people. Everywhere he went he had an impact on people. He loved to make people laugh. He loved singing, playing Guitar, writing songs for God, he loved fishing. He loved his family very much, including his church family. He was a member of Bayou Blue Assembly of God Church. He will be missed by many.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -