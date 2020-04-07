|
Richard "The captain" Joseph Anderson, a native of Westwego and a resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He is survived by his niece whom he raised as a daughter, Kim Portier (Brian); sisters, Brenda Pitre (Joe), and Rose Chedatol; brothers, Alvin Pitre, Jr., Andrew Pitre, Sr. (Mona), David Anderson (Kathleen), and Charles Anderson; nephews, Bobby Pitre, Brendan Authement, Jeremy Pitre, Andrew Pitre, Jr., Jacob Pitre, David Anderson, Jr., Allen Anderson, Brian Anderson, and Billy Wright; nieces, Summer Bourg, Shellie Portier, Kaylynn Portier, Kurissa Portier, Kelsey Pitre, Breana Pitre, Angela Chedatol, Bonnie Otero, Veronica Anderson, and Annette Anderson; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Gros Pitre; father, Charles Henry Anderson; stepfather, Alvin Pitre, Sr.; grandmother, Edna Pichoff Gros; grandfather, Albert Gros; sister, Linda Bridgewater; nephews, Robert Christopher Pitre and Joseph Anderson; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Uncle Richard loved God and people. Everywhere he went he had an impact on people. He loved to make people laugh. He loved singing, playing Guitar, writing songs for God, he loved fishing. He loved his family very much, including his church family. He was a member of Bayou Blue Assembly of God Church. He will be missed by many.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020