Richard Joseph Dupre passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 3, 2019 at the age of 89.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Houma, from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard in the church cemetery.
Richard is survived by his beautiful and loving wife of 69 years, Edna Theresa (Bernard). They were married on Sept. 10, 1950. He is lovingly remembered by his four children, Glenn Dupre (Becky), Peggy Robichaux (Jaime), Rhonda Samanie (Terry), and Cindy Quatrevingt (Jessie). He leaves behind eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Oris Dupre; and five brothers, Robert Lee, Floyd, Jerry, Charles and Patrick.
Richard enlisted in the Air Force at 17-years-old, and was stationed in Okinawa, Germany, Greenland, Kansas, New Hampshire, Mississippi, Louisiana and Ohio. He retired as master sergeant after 21 years of service and returned to Bayou Blue, where he held a state service job as a dedicated bus driver for 22 years at Bayou Blue Elementary, bus #147.
He was an excellent farmer, planting many acres of delicious vegetables over his lifetime and he generously shared vegetables, pecans, and citrus fruits with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and being known for his easy going and friendly ways.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Dupre, Terry Samanie, Jaime Robichaux, Jessie Quatrevingt, Jason Adams and Brad Samanie.
The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry for his long-time compassionate care, Dr. Zoe Larned, Kindred Home Health, Haydel Hospice, and his numerous caregivers.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019