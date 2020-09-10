1/1
Richard Joseph Mire
Richard Joseph Mire, 79, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020.

Richard worked as a sugar cane farmer throughout his life. His lifelong passion was being a sugar cane farmer and ne enjoyed watching the cane grow. He also enjoyed riding on his John Deere keeping up his lawn, riding his golf cart in the community while visiting with family and friends along with way. His biggest passion of all was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Richard was loved by all and will be missed by many.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Emma Chiasson Mire; children, Penny (Jack) Duplantis Clements, Wendy (Karl) Clement and Sandy Guidry; grandchildren, Candace (Byron) Duplantis Oncale, Kayla (Devin) Richard, Brandon Clement, Jake Guidry and Colby Guidry; great-grandchildren, Abbigail Duplantis, Jaxon and Rhett Oncale, EllaMae Richard and Jace Guidry; siblings, Joyce Daigle and Barbera Andras; sisters-in-law, Bessie Chiasson and Gladys (Guy) Richard; and brothers-in-law, Alton (Kay) Chiasson, Norris Barrilleaux, and Larry Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Royal Joseph and May Trosclair Mire; in-laws, Nealy J and Inez Thibodaux Chiasson; and brother, Carroll Mire; sister, Marie Mire; sisters-in-law, Dolores Mire, Marie Barrilleaux and Eva Chiasson Thibodaux; and brothers-in-law, Leo Daigle, Raymond Chiasson, Gilbert Chiasson and Junius Chiasson.

The family would like to thank Dr. Francis Robichaux and Dr. Barry Landry and the CCU nursing staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and Mya Ordoyne from Divinity Home Health.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is the handling the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
