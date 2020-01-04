|
Rev. Richard Lanning Krajeski passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 9 in Gray. He had been diagnosed with a rare and very aggressive form of liver cancer less than a month earlier.
"Dick" was many things, a pastor, father, husband, partner, colleague, philosopher, researcher, teacher, mentor, advocate, friend and, most importantly, working to model his life after that of Jesus.
All of what he tried to do and be was predicated on principles of justice, mercy and grace. During his ministry he mentored and inspired many young people and included people who were ignored or left out of the circle. He worked for the inclusion of all God's people especially for those with special needs. His work embraced justice in long-term community recovery from disasters and has been recognized internationally by practitioners and academics. He was an innovator for making the world better, serving as a founding board member of the Gender and Disaster Network, Wetlands Theological Project, National Hazards Mitigation Association and Lowlander Center.
As a Presbyterian (PCUSA) pastor, Krajeski served on committees and commissions of the General Assembly, Synods and Presbyteries that have included racial justice, self-development of people, hunger, environmental care, church and society, Presbyterian disaster assistance, West Virginia Council of Churches, Church World Service and the Commission on Religion and Appalachia. Krajeski helped in the organization of the North American Assisi gathering that brought all the faith groups of North American together.
He loved his church family of the First Presbyterian Church of Bayou Blue as well as his adopted family of southern Louisiana. He was honored to be called an "honorary Cajun" and be given a Choctaw name of "Reaching Wolf". He loved his daughters Karyn W. Krajeski and Kathryn L. Krajeski-Wank, son-in-law Tim Wank, his wife Kristina J. Peterson and her children, George, Yuko, Dwight, Chiaki and Carrie, daughter-in-law Nami, and adored his grandkids, Miya, Kelly, Dezzi, Jenner, Sadie, Pia, Jaden, Emory and Ethan, and godchildren, David, Alannah and Ana.
He cherished his extended Ohana, especially within Lowlander, Rising Voices, First Peoples and Hazards families. He was fiercely loyal to his human and non-human family, extending love and acceptance regardless of race, religion, culture, gender or politics.
We thank all who assisted from the community and Ohana. Dick requested his body be used for medical research and asked that any memorials be given to either the First Presbyterian Church of Bayou Blue or the Lowlander Center. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 11, at the Bayou Blue Presbyterian Church 3200 Hwy 316 in Gray.
Enough is Abundance
Dick Krajeski, in absentia with the ancestors.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020