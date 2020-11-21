Richard Portier
Heaven has gained another fisherman.
On Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020, Richard Portier, loving husband and father of four passed away at the age of 79.
An avid fisherman and teller of fish tales, Richard grew up on Greenwood Plantation, the son of Abdon Portier and Elizabeth Ledet Portier. He wanted nothing more than to catch a bigger fish than his brothers. Richard could never hold his mouth right to out fish his dad.
He spent most of his life with his wife of 57 years, Dilly Ledet Portier following their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren through cross country races, softball games, volleyball games, wrestling tournaments, marching band, and piano recitals. He was never happier than when he watched them succeed.
He spent more than 40 years working for Perque Floor Covering in Houma, La, but lived to spend time at his fishing camp or in his woodshop.
He greeted everyone with an easy smile, a stiff drink, and a story about the one that got away.
Richard is survived by: his wife, Dilly Ledet Portier. His brothers, Walter Portier and Vivian Clement, Huey Portier and Bernadett Weimer Portier. His sisters Joanne Portier Perque, Carolyn Portier Poole and Joseph "Coonie" Poole, and Rosemarie Portier Crochet. His children, Rick Portier and Gail Thibodaux Portier, Allyson Portier Rachall, Cindy Portier Hodges and John Hodges, Beth Portier Hebert, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Abdon and Elizabeth, his brother Gerald Portier and Patricia Stickney Portier, and his brother-in-law Harvey Perque.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his honor at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, LA. on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 10:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Thibodaux, LA.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.