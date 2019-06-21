Home

Richard Rink, a native and resident of Choctaw, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the age of 58.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home on Monday, June 24. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Macy Rink; mother Rosemary Tabor Rink; and brothers Edward Rink and wife Emelda, Glynn Rink, Billy Rink and wife Kim, Ted Rink and wife Wendy and Craig Rink and fiancé Kristi.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles "C.J." Rink.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 21 to June 22, 2019
