Richard Steven Elphage Sr.
Richard Steven Elphage Sr. departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his residence in New Orleans, La. He was 77 and a native of Napoleonville, La.

Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.

He is survived by his wife, Cora Mae Pearley Elphage; eight children, Charlotte Elphage-Brown, Jenell Elphage, Richard Elphage Jr., Daryl Fields, Nikita Elphage, Reginald Fields, Toby and Shelia; brother, Alfred Elphage; two sisters, JoAnn Robinson and Regina Elphage; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Augustine Elphage; daughter, Renetta Elphage.

Williams & Southall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
