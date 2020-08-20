Richard Steven Elphage Sr. departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his residence in New Orleans, La. He was 77 and a native of Napoleonville, La.



Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.



He is survived by his wife, Cora Mae Pearley Elphage; eight children, Charlotte Elphage-Brown, Jenell Elphage, Richard Elphage Jr., Daryl Fields, Nikita Elphage, Reginald Fields, Toby and Shelia; brother, Alfred Elphage; two sisters, JoAnn Robinson and Regina Elphage; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Augustine Elphage; daughter, Renetta Elphage.



Williams & Southall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



