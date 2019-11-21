Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
Richardean Harrison departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Lafourche Home for the Aged. She was 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux and from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov.23, at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Papetra Zeno Morgan (Tyrone Sr.); son, Duhon Anthony Zino; five sisters; four brothers; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Harrison and Izetta Taylor Thomas; two sisters; and two brothers.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
