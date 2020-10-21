Rickey Dean Denson Jr.
Scottsville, KY - Rickey Denson, Jr., age 45 of Scottsville, KY, passed away October 8, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Rickey was born on November 29, 1974 in Houma, Louisiana. He was born and raised in Houma and graduated from H.L. Bourgeois High School in 1992. He is survived by his wife, Bridgett Denson; children, Katelyn Elizabeth Denson, Dylan Dean Denson and Madeline Gail Denson; parents, Rickey Denson, Sr. and Donna Denson; sister, Tammy Denson Credeur; brother-in-law, Troy Joseph Credeur; nephews, Tanner John Credeur and Tye Joseph Credeur; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Rickey was cremated and there are no services planned at this time. Arrangements Entrusted To: Sumner Funeral & Cremation, Gallatin, TN (615) 452-9059 www.sumnerfuneral.com