Rickie James Malbrough, 66, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 W. Park Ave. in Gray. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Houma.
Rickie is survived by his son, Ronnie "Butt" (Lynette) Malbrough Sr.; daughter Renee (Matthew) Cheramie; brothers Russell (Ellen) Malbrough and Glenn (Elaine) Malbrough; sisters Elodie "Dee" Pruett and Penny Caro; grandsons Ronnie (Victoria) Malbrough Jr., Rhett Malbrough and Alex Cheramie; granddaughter Brooke Malbrough; great-grandson Kolten Malbrough; great-granddaughter Kendall Malbrough; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Paulette P. Malbrough; father Arthur Malbrough Jr.; mother Jeanne Malbrough; and brothers Arthur Malbrough III and Allen Malbrough;
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed times with his family and friends, especially his two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary Bird Perkins.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019