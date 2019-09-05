Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Rickie Malbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rickie James Malbrough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rickie James Malbrough Obituary
Rickie James Malbrough, 66, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 W. Park Ave. in Gray. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Houma.

Rickie is survived by his son, Ronnie "Butt" (Lynette) Malbrough Sr.; daughter Renee (Matthew) Cheramie; brothers Russell (Ellen) Malbrough and Glenn (Elaine) Malbrough; sisters Elodie "Dee" Pruett and Penny Caro; grandsons Ronnie (Victoria) Malbrough Jr., Rhett Malbrough and Alex Cheramie; granddaughter Brooke Malbrough; great-grandson Kolten Malbrough; great-granddaughter Kendall Malbrough; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Paulette P. Malbrough; father Arthur Malbrough Jr.; mother Jeanne Malbrough; and brothers Arthur Malbrough III and Allen Malbrough;

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed times with his family and friends, especially his two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary Bird Perkins.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now