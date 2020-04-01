|
|
Ricky Don Bradford, Sr., 72, a resident of Richmond, Texas and native of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Friday March 27, 2020, in Richmond.
Ricky was a veteran of the United States Army, receiving an Honorable Discharge.
Memories of Ricky, Sr. will forever remain in the hearts of: his children, Ricky Bradford, Jr., Mrs. Spencer (Ricshika) Holt and Ryan Bradford; his four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; his siblings, Kenneth (Betty) Bradford, Cary (Pauline) Bradford, William "Billy" (Yvonne "Dee") Bradford, III, Neva Green, Shawn (Rose) Bradford, Mrs. Darrell (Dionne) Sanders and Corey ( Fa'izah) Bradford; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ricky Sr. will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.
Jones Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020