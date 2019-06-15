Home

Ricky Gene Giroir Jr. Obituary
Ricky Gene Giroir Jr., 44, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on June 10, 2019.
A private service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Giroir; parents, Barbara and Ricky Giroir Sr.; daughters, Angelle Giroir, Gianna Giroir, Madison Adams and Megan Besson; and grandchildren, Zori and Logan.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Evans Neil.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 15 to June 17, 2019
