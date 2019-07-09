Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Raceland, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Raceland, LA
Ricky J. Parks Obituary
Ricky J. Parks, 53 a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on July 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Mitzi B. Parks; mother; Mary Jane Parks; children, Cody (Amanda) Parks, and Mandi (Buda) Molliere; brothers, Jeffery Parks and Tracy Parks; sisters, Penny P. Guzman, and Stacy P. Breaux; and seven grandchildren, Logan, Kylee, Jayden, Donavin, Jase, Abel and Angel.

He was preceded in death by his father; James P. Parks.

Ricky was an avid outdoorsman.

Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 9 to July 10, 2019
