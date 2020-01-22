Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Lee Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky Lee Brown Obituary
Ricky Lee Brown, 66, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 10 a.m. until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gay Marie Brown; daughters, Kelly Dantin (Joseph) and Jaime Sticker (Justin); and brother, Dale Brown (Nancy).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Allen and Betty Duplantis Brown.

He worked for Halliburton for 30 years. He loved spending time with family and friends at his houseboat. He loved his four grand-puppies and always made sure they were well-fed and having fun. He also loved watching old cowboy movies. It was rare to see him dressed in anything other than his coveralls.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or American Kidney Fund.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -