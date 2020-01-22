|
Ricky Lee Brown, 66, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 10 a.m. until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gay Marie Brown; daughters, Kelly Dantin (Joseph) and Jaime Sticker (Justin); and brother, Dale Brown (Nancy).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Allen and Betty Duplantis Brown.
He worked for Halliburton for 30 years. He loved spending time with family and friends at his houseboat. He loved his four grand-puppies and always made sure they were well-fed and having fun. He also loved watching old cowboy movies. It was rare to see him dressed in anything other than his coveralls.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or American Kidney Fund.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020