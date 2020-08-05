1/1
Ricky Paul Guidry
1956 - 2020
Ricky Paul "Swampdog" Guidry, 64, died at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020. Born on January 23, 1956, he was a native and resident of Choctaw.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Ordoyne Funeral Home. As per state guidelines, face coverings are required.

He is survived by his son, Brad Nelton; daughter, Nicole Guidry; grandchildren, Dillon Allemand, Kayleigh, Braylyn and Dakota Nelton, and Harlee; great-grandchild, Willow; sister, Christine Guidry Benoit; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Thomas "T.J." Kraemer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex Guidry Sr. and Eve Andras Guidry; and brothers, Alex "Hat" Guidry, Jr., Timmy Guidry, Sr., Mark "Chihuahua" Guidry, Carl "T Carl" Guidry, and Clinton "Jude Bernard" Guidry.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
