Ricky Solet, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the age of 59, at his residence with his wife by his side.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, Feb. 29 at New Life Fellowship Church in Houma, from 11 a.m. until the Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Garden of Memories.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Christine Solet; four daughters, Katrina Solet, Ruby Solet Sneeze, Rickell Solet (Blazz Brashear) and Vernell Solet; one son, Adrian Naquin; grandchildren Cheyann, Makayla, Makatelyn, Brandon and Raelynn; and siblings Easton Solet (Bessie), Joseph Solet, Junius Solet (Virginia) and Juanita Trahan (Lance).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Manda Solet; sisters Mary "Judy" Sapia, MaryJean Solet and Josephine Conklin; and sister-in-law Clara Solet.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. When he wasn't watching sports, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He was known for his hard work ethic and his trade of welding. Everyone will remember him by his laughter, great cooking and his compassionate heart. The light of his life were his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his Native American heritage will live on through his family.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020