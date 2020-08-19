1/1
Riley Joseph Nelton
Riley Joseph Nelton, 61, a native of Montegut and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Aug. 13, 2020.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation, which, will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, followed by the mass of Christian burial at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Roxanne A. Nelton; son, Brad Nelton; daughter, Brandi LeCompte (Drew); grandchildren, Jacob Nelton, Presley LeCompte, and Paxton LeCompte; sisters, Annalee Elliot (Ted), Telesia LeCompte (Dale), and Linda Soudelier; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Abbey Nelton and Zoe Sevin; brother, Eleary "Dose" Nelton; in-laws, Carl Authement Sr., Elaine Authement; and brother-in-law, Carl Authement Jr.

Riley was a hardworking man. He was a boat captain who worked for C&G Boats for many years. He loved his family and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any organization or foundation closest to your heart.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
