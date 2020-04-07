|
Rita Benoit, 96, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on April 1, 2020.
Private services will be held by her family with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
She is survived by her children, Larry Benoit, Randy Benoit and Sylvia Trosclair; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Benoit; son, Leroy Benoit; parents, Amilcar and Rosema Waguespack; sisters, Eloise Gros, and Lily Rose Gros; and brothers, Charles and Blaise Waguespack.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020