Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Rita Benoit Obituary
Rita Benoit, 96, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on April 1, 2020.

Private services will be held by her family with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

She is survived by her children, Larry Benoit, Randy Benoit and Sylvia Trosclair; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Benoit; son, Leroy Benoit; parents, Amilcar and Rosema Waguespack; sisters, Eloise Gros, and Lily Rose Gros; and brothers, Charles and Blaise Waguespack.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
