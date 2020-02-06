Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Rita Frisella
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses
on Hwy 311
Rita Celina Avet Frisella Obituary
Rita Celina Avet Frisella, age 85, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from a battle of dementia. She was a native of Grand Caillou and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on La. 311.

Rita is survived by her sons, Andy W. Frisella and wife, Cleo "Annette," and Daniel J. Frisella Sr. and wife, Revedie; daughters, Diana M. Cox and husband, Herbert, and Bonita L. Brupbacher and husband, William; sister Nola A. LeBlanc and husband, Leroy; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Andrew Frisella; parents, Willis and Hellen Blanchard Avet; and sister, Doris R. Frisella and husband, Tony.

Rita was devoted to her God Jehovah. She enjoyed cooking and fishing. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
