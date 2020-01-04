Home

Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Rita G. Matherne

Rita G. Matherne Obituary
Rita G. Matherne, 84, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Mitch Matherne and Matt (Celeste) Matherne; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Matherne; parents, Joseph S. and Carmelite Guidry; and one great-grandchild.

Falgout Funeral Home of Galliano is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
