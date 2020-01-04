|
Rita G. Matherne, 84, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Mitch Matherne and Matt (Celeste) Matherne; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Matherne; parents, Joseph S. and Carmelite Guidry; and one great-grandchild.
Falgout Funeral Home of Galliano is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020