Rita Gail Guillot Thibodaux, 63, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 7:15 p.m. Born Oct. 25, 1955, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Private services were held.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Allen Thibodaux; sons, Jason (Jenny) Thibodaux, Shane Thibodaux, Jacob Thibodaux; daughter, Katie (Nelson J. Hidalgo, Jr.) Hidalgo; grandchildren, Raeanna Hidalgo (Drew) Duval, Haley (Lane Westerman) Thibodaux, Victoria Hidalgo, Lexie Thibodaux, Devin Thibodaux; great-grandson, Elijah Duval; she is also survived by three siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Antoine Elie Guillot and Mary Odessa Tabor Guillot; great grandson, Draven Duval; one brother.
She was a selfless, kind-hearted and hard working woman who was always willing to lend a helping hand never expecting anything in return.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 20 to May 21, 2019