Rita Mae Falgout Angelette
Rita Mae Falgout Angelette, 91, a lifelong resident of Valentine, was entrusted in God's loving care of Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, La., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Rita is survived by eight children, Matthew (Stephanie), Andrew (Jennica), Charlotte (George) Randolph, Jane Birdsall, Lowell (Patricia), Elizabeth (Joey) Delgrandile, Sarah (Charles) Bennett and Adrian (Stephanie); 17 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph; parents, Albert and Therese Falgout; sisters, Shirley Allemand and Bertha LeBlanc; and son-in-law, Dr. Walter Birdsall Jr.

Rita "Mum" was an alumnus of Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Lafayette and a member of the Red Jackets. With her teaching degree, she embarked on a 25-year teaching career in Lafourche Parish schools, ending at Central Lafourche High School.

Donation to the following are preferred in lieu of flowers: Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Notre Dame Hospice or Diocese of Houma Thibodaux Seminarians Fund, P.O. Box 505, Schriever, La. 70395.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
