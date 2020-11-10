Rita Mae Parfait

Houma - Rita Mae Parfait, 89, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away surrounded by family and friends on November 7, 2020.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm and Friday, November 13, 2020 from 8 am to 10 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The Mass of Christian Burial will resume at 11 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac, followed by the burial in Dulac Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Lawrence Parfait (Martha), Larry Parfait (Ella), and Lisa Powell; 19 grandchildren; 54 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; siblings, Joseph, Horace, Albert, Mary, Edelta, Esther, and Florence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin "Gros Vin" Parfait; children, Loretta Jackson, Lindon Parfait, and infants; great grandchild, Kade Tyler; parents, Cyril and Eva Albertine Lodrigue; siblings, Anthony, Ernest, Norris, and Lorena.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice, Terrebonne Council on Aging, and all others for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if a donation can be made to help with funeral expenses, it would be greatly appreciated.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store