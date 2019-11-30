|
Rita Ordoyne McDonald, 76, a native and resident of Thibodaux, died at 8:38 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Private services to be held at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, Milton Ford, Kevin McDonald; daughters, Pamela F. Chenvert, and Kitty M. Matherne; grandchildren, Macy M. Carter, Blake Ford, Renea M. Rumore, Gary Matherne Jr., Sadie McDonald, Layne Ford and Kade Matherne; great-grandchildren, Beau Ordoyne, Laila Ordoyne, Tucker Ford, Tyler Ledet Jr., Ellie May Ford, Skyler Ledet and Hayes Rumore; and siblings, Margaret Larose, Linda Rodrigue, Carrie Boudreaux, Leonie "L.J." Ordoyne Jr. and Rose Hebert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy P. McDonald; parents, Leonie Joseph and Lucille Thibodeaux Ordoyne; siblings, Clement J. Ordoyne, Doris O Larose, Irene O. Clement, Agnes O. Glaviana, Anna Ordoyne and Lorraine O. Sanchez; and godchild, Terry Sanchez.
Arrangements by Ordoyne Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019