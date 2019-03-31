Home

Rita P. Clement

Rita P. Clement Obituary
Rita P. Clement, 86, of Montegut, passed away March 30, 2019.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue and Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 9:15 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by the burial in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Randy (Patricia) Clement Sr., Michael Clement and companion Deborah Organ, Mickey (Louella) Clement Sr.; daughter, Dale (Joseph) Boudreaux; brother, Julius Pellegrin; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roland Clement; parents, Johnny and Marguerite DuBois Pellegrin; sons, Dave and Errol Clement; daughters, Ramona, Norma and Diana Clement; grandsons, Matthew Clement and Brian Ezell; great-grandsons, Mitchell Dufrene and John M. Clement; brothers, Eddie, Lee and Andy Pellegrin and Ira and Allen Martin; sisters, Josephine Pellegrin, Clothilde Boudlouche, Inez Henry, Maria Thibodaux, Eva Trahan, Ada Pellegrin, Agnes Foret and Anna Mae LeBlanc.
Rita enjoyed spending time with her husband and family. She was a commercial fisherman all her life and was known for her cooking. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
