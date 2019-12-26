Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Grand Caillou, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Grand Caillou, LA
Rita Pearl "Pearly" (Gregoire) Parfait

Rita Pearl Gregoire Parfait "Pearly", age 81, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 24, 2019. She was a native of Dulac and a resident of Thibodaux.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Caillou, beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Pearly is survived by her children, Joseph "Solo" Parfait, Gracie Parfait Verdin, Lucretia "Baby-Doo" Lou Parfait McDonald and husband, Kenneth, Maxine Ann Parfait Lyons, Antoine Clarence Parfait Jr and wife Pamela, and Rodney Paul Parfait and John Silver; grandchildren, Stacie Gautreaux, Stephanie Tillman, Jason Verdin, Chad Silver, Phillip Silver, Alexis Robichaux, Alicia Robichaux Nicholas Parfait, Jacob Parfait, Kevin "Beatle"Parfait, Nicole Livings, Kyle Parfait, Paul Parfait, Jeramie Lovell, Antoine "Pee Wee" Clarence Parfait III, and Rodney "RJ" Parfait Jr; brothers, Julius "Soul" Gregoire and Paul "T-Boy" Gregoire; sisters, Gertie Pierre and Lydia Duthu; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by husband, Antoine "Clank Clank" Clarence Parfait Sr.; parents, Albert Gregoire Jr. and Mary "Dus" Lodrigue Gregoire; brothers, Antoine "T-Man" Gregoire, Joseph "Nunu" Gregoire; sister, Mary "Meon" Gregoire Trosclair; and one great-grand baby

Pearly was a loving mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed attending baby showers and especially loved weddings. She was an excellent cook that enjoyed baking and loved cooking for her family and having them all together.

She was a faithful Catholic and loved attending mass on Saturday afternoons. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
