Rita Rawlins Cunningham, age 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2:12 a.m. She was a native of Louisa and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Monday, March 16, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with burial following in church cemetery.
Rita is survived by her sons, Lenwood J. (Brenda Brunet) Cunningham, and Barry C. (Chris Comeaux) Cunningham; daughters, Debra A. (Claude) LeBouef, and Cindy S. Malbrough; half-sister, Genevieve Toups; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Joseph Cunningham; parents, Jessie and Rose Ewing Rawlins; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Rita was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020