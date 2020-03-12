|
|
Rita Strassel Adragna, 97, passed away on March 2, 2020. There is no doubt that she was joined in a second line all the way to the pearly white gates by the predeceased, including her parents, Anthony and Anna; her husband Melchior; sisters Catherine, Helen and Alma; brothers Tony, Mike, George, Julius, Clarence, John and Leonard; and great-grand-daughter, Christine Neal. It is rumored that Pope John Paul II was also in attendance.
She is survived by her children, Diana (Edward) Boesch, Jeanette (David) Neal, Susan (Nick) Fatta, Michael (Mary Lou) Adragna and Marsha (Virginia McCarter) Adragna; as well as her 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. All love and miss her tremendously.
A native of New Orleans, Rita was the persistent matriarch of a large family, exuding patience, kindness and love.
She joined the workforce of Maison Blanche in 1967, where she was awarded, on multiple occasions, top sales associate awards. She retired after 30 years of exemplary service and was recognized and admired by all of her peers as well as corporate executives.
She never met a challenge she wouldn't try to conquer. In the later years of her life she learned how to use computers, iPad, iPhones, Facebook, text messaging and was the oldest known Pokémon GO player in the world.
She was a lifelong fan of the New Orleans Saints. To be clear, she loved "dem boys" since 1967.
Although Rita has been crowned the Saints number-one fan and an original season ticket holder, she loved watching all sports. She especially loved going to her grandchildren's sporting events. She would say that her mother told her to get dressed in the morning be ready to live life. This brought her on many adventures she wholeheartedly enjoyed.
Her philosophy of life was...."it isn't any trouble just to S-M-I-L-E."
Service and interment will be private, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020