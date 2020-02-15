Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Rita Liner
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Rita Trosclair Liner

Rita Trosclair Liner Obituary
Rita Trosclair Liner, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Monday, Feb. 17; beginning at 1 p.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.

Rita is survived by her children, Evey J. Trosclair Jr. and wife Laura "Lee Lee" Theriot Trosclair, Dolores Trosclair Piker and husband Garey Piker, and Rhonda Trosclair Dupont; grandchildren, Bengy Trosclair, Ty Trosclair and wife Sarah, Ellie Trosclair Usey and husband Chris, Tammy Piker, Kevin Piker and wife Jennifer, and Lauren and Lee Dupont; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Madison, Easton, Jayce, Bree, Myles, Amelia, Phoebe Dee, Grayson, McKenzie and Amelia.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Evey J. Trosclair Sr., Robert Liner; parents, Oscar and Julienne LeBlanc Authement; and siblings, Armand Authement, Juanita Bergeron and Eva Ledet.

Rita was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and adored her grandchildren. She was a beautiful woman with a loving personality. She lived life to the fullest. Rita was a fantastic cook and dancer. She volunteered for many years with St. Vincent De Paul Mission.

Rita loved and served her Lord and is now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
