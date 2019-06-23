|
|
Rita Jane Turner, 56, a native of Harrisburg, Arkansas and resident of Raceland, passed away on June 20, 2019.
A service will be held in her honor at a later date.
She is survived by her companion, Norris "Black" Pertuit; mother Patsy Fiorelli; father Gerald Turner; stepson Beau Pertuit; stepdaughter Bridget Theriot; two brothers, Mark A. Turner and Jeremy K. Turner; two sisters, Carrie J. Turner, Caitlyn L. Guiffreda; and friend, Bellina.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 23 to June 24, 2019