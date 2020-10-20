Robbie James LeBouef

Houma - Robbie James LeBouef, 43, passed away on October 17, 2020. Robbie was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Bourg, LA.

A private graveside service will be held by the family.

Robbie is survived by his loving mother, Judy Price LeBouef; brothers, Rusty LeBouef and wife Courtney, Ritchie LeBouef and wife Karrie; nephews, Logan LeBouef, Lane LeBouef, and Scott LeBouef; nieces, Sarah LeBouef, and Lerrin LeBouef.

Robbie is preceded by his father, Russell J. LeBouef, Sr.; uncle, Daniel J. Price; maternal grandparents, Norman Price, Sr. and Kate Stringer Price; paternal grandparents, Allie LeBouef and Beulah Rogers LeBouef.

Robbie was a naturally gifted athlete who was involved in sports from age five when he joined his local soccer team. Robbie also enjoyed playing baseball and softball and any outdoor activities with family and friends. Robbie lettered in sports at South Terre bonne; including in football, baseball, and soccer.

Robbie will be dearly missed by his family and friends; but always remembered and loved.



