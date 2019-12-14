|
Robert "Bobby" Andrew Marie, age 78, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Terrebonne General Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Chauvin.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, Dec. 18 beginning at 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sherrlyn Dupre Marie; daughter Wendy Marie and son-in-law Richard Folse; daughter-in-law Anita Ellender Marie; siblings Earline (George) Sevin, Maxine (Lanny) Martin, Brenda Lirette, Linda (Richard) Chauvin, Christine (Gordon) Authement and Henry (Kathy) Marie; sister-in-law Marilyn Dupre and brother-in-law Chris (Missy) Dupre.
He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Brandi (Kevin) Tanner, Richard (Beth) Marie, Keely Authement (Victor), Kelsy Authement and Skyler Authement; six great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.
He leaves behind his best buddy, German Shepherd Major Von Marie.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Velma Neil Marie; sons, Timmy Marie, Rickey Marie and Larry Authement; siblings Laverne Marie and Stanley Marie; brother-in-law Sam Lirette; and nephew, Jody Lirette; and Bobby's beloved pets, Buddy and Maggie Marie.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy
Bobby was blessed with a beautiful family. He was kind, loving, compassionate, hard-working and very knowledgeable and wise.
At a young age, Bobby knew what it was like to work hard and be a great provider and was one of the youngest boat captains. He was a Master Mason and dedicated for the past 30 years of his membership. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and fishing, but overall being an outdoorsman. As he grew older, he put his business sense to the test and started a wrecker service in 1970 in Chauvin. As the years went by Bobby grew in business and expanded his company to Houma in 1976. He saw a need in Houma and started many more businesses to cater to the community which included The Tropical Oasis, Tropical Breeze, apartment complexes, service stations and Marie's Auto Parts. His business talents have been handed down to his family and will continue to bless Houma with his service.
Bobby leaves this world behind and is reunited with those he loved who passed before him and will rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019