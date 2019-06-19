Home

Robert Barker Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Barker Sr.

Robert Barker Sr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" Barker Sr., a native and resident of Lockport, passed away quietly at home on Friday, June 14, 2019, age 93.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, June 22 at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Bob is survived by his children, Bob Barker Jr. (Gayle), Billy Barker (Melanie), Ginger Gaubert (Steve) and Rosie Arnold (Chris); nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Barker.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Rosalie F. Barker; son, Hugh Barker; parents, Richard and Marie Barker; and siblings, Dick Barker Jr., Marie Ware, Sally Licalzi, Mary Frances Schneider and Donald Barker Sr.

Bob served during World War II in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at or Holy Savior Catholic Church, 612 Main St. Lockport, LA 70374.

Falgout Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 19 to June 21, 2019
