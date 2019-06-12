|
Robert "Bobby" Bussey, 74, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on May 21, 2019.
Services will be held at a later date.
Robert is survived by his former wife, Laura L. Gann; two sons, Trevor (Lindy) and Trenton (Karen) Bussey; six grandchildren; brothers, Richard, Morris, Floyd and Jimmy Bussey: and sister, Catherine (Kathy) Shertler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Bussie Sr. and Nora Songe Bussie; and eight brothers and sisters.
He was an excellent clothing salesman for many years in downtown Houma. He will be missed and loved by all that knew him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 12 to June 13, 2019