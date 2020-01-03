|
Robert Dale Flurry, 62, a longtime resident of Houma, has joined his father in heaven on Jan. 1, 2020.
There will be no formal services as requested by the family.
He is survived by his longtime companions, Shanon Boquet and Pebbles; his mother, Mary; sisters, Rhonda Lopez and Diane (Michael) Bueche; brothers, Brad and Tim; sons, Chris, Craig and Derek; and seven grandchildren, Emily, Ian, Rylee, Hunter, Cohen, Owen and Aayla.
In death, he joins his father, James Flurry.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue to help with final expenses
Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
