Robert Dellan English, born on August 19, 1933, in Shelbyville, Texas, passed away Feb. 21, 2020.
Robert loved to work on cars, to build birdhouses, and spend time with his grandchildren. He was a faithful oil field service manager and member of First United Methodist Church.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 24 from noon followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 6109 La. 311 in Houma. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories in Gray.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Barbara Ann Price of Houma; children Robby Lyn English and Ginger of Many; and Deborah English Mouton and Gary of Olathe, Kans.; grandchildren Robert Stefan English and Brandi, Jonathan Kirby English and Tabitha, Tiffany Angelle English and McKenna Bergeron and Daniel English; four great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Larry P. English.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First United Methodist Church are preferred.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020