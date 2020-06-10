Robert Gabriel George Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Gabriel George Sr., 82, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on June 8, 2020. A retired Terrebonne Parish School Principal of 33 years in education within Terrebonne Parish. He received his bachelor's degree from Nicholls State University in education and master's degree from LSU.

Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the St. Frances de Sales Cemetery No. 1. In view of current restrictions around social gatherings, the family asks that only close friends and family attend the services.

He is survived by wife, Audrey Babineaux George; his daughter, Annick Matherne; sons, Robert "Robby" George Jr., and Andre George (Anna Labauve); grandchildren, Bradley Matherne, London Dominique (Adam), Devin Foret (Katelin Platt), Isabella Morgan, Amber Matherne, Gabe George and Tyler George; and great-granddaughter, Eevee Dominique.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gabriel Elmo George; and mother, Dorothy Daigle George.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved