Robert Gabriel George Sr., 82, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on June 8, 2020. A retired Terrebonne Parish School Principal of 33 years in education within Terrebonne Parish. He received his bachelor's degree from Nicholls State University in education and master's degree from LSU.



Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the St. Frances de Sales Cemetery No. 1. In view of current restrictions around social gatherings, the family asks that only close friends and family attend the services.



He is survived by wife, Audrey Babineaux George; his daughter, Annick Matherne; sons, Robert "Robby" George Jr., and Andre George (Anna Labauve); grandchildren, Bradley Matherne, London Dominique (Adam), Devin Foret (Katelin Platt), Isabella Morgan, Amber Matherne, Gabe George and Tyler George; and great-granddaughter, Eevee Dominique.



He was preceded in death by his father, Gabriel Elmo George; and mother, Dorothy Daigle George.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.





