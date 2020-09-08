1/1
Robert Gordon Dupont
Robert Gordon Dupont, 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. His body was donated to LSU School of Medicine. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his siblings, David Dupont, Mary Musso (Nathan), Richard Dupont (Valerie), Denise LeBlanc (Johnny), Patricia Didier (Chip) and Dionne Hebert (Michael).

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry "Dookie" James Dupont Sr..; mother, Verna Frost Dupont; and brother, Henry James Dupont Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in honor of his life.


Published in Houma Today from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
