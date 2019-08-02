|
Robert "Rock" Hudson, a resident of Plaquemines and native of White Castle, La., passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2019, at the age of 71.
A private memorial service will be held in honor of him.
He is survived by his 101-year-old mother, Ruth Hudson; daughter Sara H. Battaglia (Jacob); son Drew Hudson; grandchildren Ella and Kate Battaglia; and brother Richard Hudson and wife Barbara.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Hudson Jr.
He graduated from Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville, and received a Business degree at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. For the first 25 years of his career, he worked as an auditor then a loan officer for Lafourche National Bank in Thibodaux. He later retired from Oil States, Inc. after nearly 20 years of service.
Rock enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who loved him dearly, and was an avid fan of LSU and the New Orleans Saints.
He will be dearly missed by all those who loved him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019