Robert James Bergeron Jr., 53, a native and resident of Gray, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, at his home in Gray. He was born on May 19, 1967, in Houma. He was the youngest of three children. After graduating from H.L Bourgeois High School in 1986, Robert enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served proudly in the USMC (1986-1992) as an Organizational Auto Mechanic. He served in the Gulf War on the U.S.S. Guam through Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Eastern Exit; honorably protecting American lives in the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu, Somali and serving on foreign soil in Kuwait.



After military service, Robert moved his family to Gray where he worked offshore and later moved his family to Summerfield, N.C. He later returned to Gray where he lived a life through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, cooking, gardening, fishing and spending time with his nephews. At the time of his passing, he enjoyed his work as a seafood boiler for Big Al's Seafood Restaurant.



Robert is survived by his daughter, Meagan Renee Bergeron of Greensboro, N.C.; and, son, Thomas Roy Bergeron of Reidsville, N.C.; his parents, Robert James Bergeron Sr., and Patricia Ann Bergeron of Gray; sister, Robin Bergeron; sister, Elizabeth Bergeron; and nephews, James Daigneault, Nicholas Daigneault, and Jared Bergeron.



A military burial and committal service are scheduled to be held on Monday, August 17 at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, N.C. Family and friends and others whose lives Robert touched are invited to contribute memorials and flowers to his surviving parents Robert and Patricia Bergeron, at 3269 Hwy 316, Gray, LA 70359.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store