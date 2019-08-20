|
Robert James Rouse, born Feb. 21, 1979, and a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Aug. 14, 2019.
Robert is survived by his son, Gavin Rouse; his spouse Lauren Oncale Rouse; parents Anthony J. Rouse Jr. and Peggy Rouse Hall; siblings Anthony J. Rouse III and Katie Rouse; and godparents Donald Rouse and Barbara Castille Cortez.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anthony J Rouse Sr. and Joyce Rouse and Robert and Lillian Hidalgo; and his uncle, J. Wayne Rouse.
Robert was a caring father and will be remembered for his love of family, friends, the outdoors and animals. He will be missed dearly.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019