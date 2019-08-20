Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James Rouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert James Rouse Obituary
Robert James Rouse, born Feb. 21, 1979, and a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Aug. 14, 2019.

Robert is survived by his son, Gavin Rouse; his spouse Lauren Oncale Rouse; parents Anthony J. Rouse Jr. and Peggy Rouse Hall; siblings Anthony J. Rouse III and Katie Rouse; and godparents Donald Rouse and Barbara Castille Cortez.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anthony J Rouse Sr. and Joyce Rouse and Robert and Lillian Hidalgo; and his uncle, J. Wayne Rouse.

Robert was a caring father and will be remembered for his love of family, friends, the outdoors and animals. He will be missed dearly.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.