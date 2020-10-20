Robert "Bobby" Joseph Gilfour, Sr.

Robert "Bobby" Joseph Gilfour, Sr., 81, died Monday, October 19th, 2020 at 8:50 AM. Born October 30, 1938 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

He is survived by his three sons, Robert "Lil' Bobby" Gilfour, Jr. (Donna), Jeffrey Gilfour (Sandra) and Luby Vito, Jr.; two daughters, Robin Leonard (Joe, Sr.) and Melinda Tabor (Timmy); 15 grandchildren; 22 grandchildren; brothers, Roy D. Gilfour and Larry Gilfour.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle Ledet Gilfour; parents, Harry and Mathilde Adams Gilfour; brother, Jerry Gilfour, Sr.; sister, Shirley Tabor.

He enjoyed fishing, cooking outdoors and spending time with his family.

The family would like to thank the staff of Saint Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



