Robert Joseph Keiff Sr.

Robert Joseph Keiff Sr. Obituary
Robert "Robbie" Joseph Keiff Sr., 64 a native of St. Bernard Parish, La. and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral services on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Falgout Funeral Homes in Houma. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. at Falgout Funeral Homes in Houma.

Robert is survived by his wife, Lynn M. Kieff; children, Robert "Robbie" Joseph Kieff Jr., and Stacie Lynn Kieff Foret and husband Brian Foret; brother, Forrest "Butch" Kieff Jr.; sisters, Ethel K. Naquin, Ramona K. Lucas, Debra K. Schmidth, and Jane K. Falgout; and grandchildren, Hannah Kieff, Max Foret and Kaylee Foret.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest, Sr. and Dolores Barrios Kieff; brothers, Michael Kieff Sr., Ricky Kieff, Sr., and Gary Kieff; and sisters, Mary K. Smith, Elaine K. Spotts, Gloria K. Prattini, Theresa K. Fontenot and Tammy M. Kieff.

Robert loved crabbing and enjoyed the outdoors.

Falgout Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
