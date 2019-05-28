Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Robert Barrios
Robert L. Barrios Obituary
Robert (Bobby) L. Barrios, age 32, transitioned to his Father's home at 1:27 a.m. on Saturday May 25, 2019.

A visitation in his honor will be observed from 9 a.m. until a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 La. 311 in Houma. Interment to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Bobby is survived by his loving parents Robert Sr. and Rachael Sothern Barrios; brother, David Matthew Barrios; and sister, Nicole Marie Maronge; nephew, Jacob Maronge; nieces, Meghan and Morgan Maronge; maternal grandfather, James Sothern; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Bobby was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Chad Maronge; paternal grandmother, Marguerite C. Barrios; paternal grandfather, Louis H. Barrios; and maternal grandmother, Geraldine G. Sothern

He was a Green Beret in the U.S. Army for 12 years and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2019
