Landry's Funeral Home
315 Franklin St
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-6535
Robert L. Menuet Obituary
Robert L. Menuet, 73, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019.

A graveside service will be held in his honor at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Anne's Cemetery in Napoleonville. Memorial mass will begin at 12:10 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church.

He is survived by three sons, Robert Menuet II., Seth Menuet and Thomas Menuet; sister, Colette Chauvin; and four grandchildren, Robert "Trey" Menuet III, Annelisa Menuet, Isabella Menuet and Elle Menuet.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Mary Menuet; and father, Joseph Adolph Menuet; daughter, Elizabeth Menuet; sister, Irene Daigle; and brother, Adolph Menuet.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
