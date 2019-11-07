Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Crockrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Crockrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Crockrell Obituary
Robert Lee Crockrell, 82, a native of Lexington, Miss., and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:54 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2424 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Bessie Crockrell; sons, Michael Crockrell, Craig, Larry and Roy Swan (OWanda); daughters, Anita Crockrell, Sandra Swan and Angela Welch; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Jessie and Minnie Harris Crockrell; brother, Larthell Crockrell; sister, Ruthie Butler; and companion, Mildred Swan.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -