|
|
Robert Lee Crockrell, 82, a native of Lexington, Miss., and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:54 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2424 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Bessie Crockrell; sons, Michael Crockrell, Craig, Larry and Roy Swan (OWanda); daughters, Anita Crockrell, Sandra Swan and Angela Welch; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Jessie and Minnie Harris Crockrell; brother, Larthell Crockrell; sister, Ruthie Butler; and companion, Mildred Swan.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019