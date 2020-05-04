|
|
Robert "Robbie" Lee Pierre Dupre Jr., a native of Bayou Blue, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 59.
Private services will be held by the family with burial in St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery in Bayou Blue. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Robbie is survived by his children, Brooke and Shane Dupre; and step-children, Katy and Dylan LeBoeuf; and three step-grandchildren, Gina', Josie, and Annari LeBoeuf.
He is also survived by his mother, Shirley Gautreaux Naquin; his sister, Dwynne Naquin and husband Raunch; brothers, Theryn Dupre and wife Donna, and Darren Dupre and wife Dawn; his step-sister, Julie Mouton and husband Joey; and step-brothers, Ronnie Naquin, Steve Naquin and Jimmy Naquin and Lisa.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Gina Pennison Dupre; his father, Robert Lee Pierre Dupre Sr.; stepfather, Norris J. Naquin; and grand-parents, Adam and Oris Dupre and Alex and Maggie Gautreaux.
Robbie worked oil field construction in-shore and off-shore for years. He could fix anything after watching Google and YouTube videos. He loved LSU and Saints football, and reruns too.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 4 to May 5, 2020